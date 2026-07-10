Secure Boot certificates expired, and costly upgrades left older Windows PCs exposed

"I have a headache from dealing with Secure Boot."

Expired Secure Boot certificates may sound like a niche problem for PC users, but the issue shows how quickly aging technology can become a real security concern.

For Windows users trying to get more life out of older computers, the bigger problem was what came next: a confusing response that left many people unsure whether their devices were actually protected.

What happened?

Secure Boot, the Windows startup safeguard meant to prevent deeply embedded malware from loading, reached its certificate expiration date on June 24.

Before that date, Microsoft was distributing updated certificates to some PCs, but many others still had not received them, according to PCWorld.

Microsoft widened its automatic upgrade effort on the same day those certificates began to expire.

That broader rollout helped some users while also making it harder to tell what the warnings meant, how serious the risk actually was, and whether certain computers would update on their own.

PCWorld's Alaina Yee described the ordeal in blunt terms: "I have a headache from dealing with Secure Boot this past week."

Her PCWorld account also made clear that, despite her experience covering Windows and PC hardware, the situation was still difficult to sort out.

Why does it matter?

The episode reflects a broader pattern in the tech industry: newer devices receive get attention, while support for older systems becomes harder to follow and maintain, even when important security protections are involved.

Many people keep using older PCs because replacing them is expensive, especially amid layoffs, rising living expenses, and higher prices across consumer technology.

When security updates become inconsistent or overly complicated, the people with the fewest options are often the ones left most vulnerable.

Yee argued that companies already have enough device and update data to identify these risks sooner. Instead, users end up facing a quieter form of planned obsolescence: buy a newer machine, work through confusing fixes, or live with weaker protection.

What can I do?

If you use an older Windows PC, check for pending Windows updates as well as firmware updates from your computer's manufacturer.

If your device shows Secure Boot-related warnings, do not ignore them, especially if you use that computer for banking, work, or storing personal files.

It can also help to back up important documents regularly so that a security problem does not turn into a larger financial setback.

For users still running Windows 10, Microsoft's decision to extend security updates by another year may offer some temporary breathing room, but it does not resolve confusing support gaps.

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