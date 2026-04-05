Viewers left speechless after watching Japan's high-speed train zoom past

An Instagram clip of a Japanese bullet train — showcasing impressive maglev technology — is a tortoise-and-hare story.

That's because the crowd assembled for the demonstration included Maryland Gov. Wes Moore. Slow-moving diamondback terrapins are Maryland's state reptile, but even so, Moore seemed enthralled with the high-speed train. He visited Japan's Yamanashi Prefectural Maglev Exhibition Center to see it as part of a trip focused on international trade, according to his office.

"Wow!" the governor said in the clip after the test train sped past. The post was created by Urban Atlanta (@theurbanatlanta), which touted fast public transportation as a way for motorists to save money and time that's lost to traffic jams.

Linimo is Japan's only active maglev, traveling at 62 mph. The exhibition train that Moore saw can surpass 370 mph and has set records, according to Japan Rail Pass. Visitors can schedule test rides at the center to get a feel for the unique vehicle.

Maglevs leverage magnetic levitation for lift and propulsion, providing smooth travel without harmful exhaust, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

And while the technology is promising — and dates to the early 1900s — there are only six commercial lines operating worldwide. China has three, South Korea has two, and one is in Japan. None of them travel long distances, the Institution of Engineering and Technology reported.

The Guardian noted that cost is a main factor holding back maglev development. So-called hyperloop projects, including ones stateside, have garnered investments from Elon Musk and Richard Branson. But their progress and prospects have been met with mixed reviews.

Amtrak's NextGen Acela is a high-speed electric train that started service in the United States' Northeast Corridor in 2025. It can travel at up to 160 mph, according to the company. It's proof that U.S. train service isn't stuck in turtle gear.

For their part, maglevs represent a powerful, futuristic, and awe-inspiring mode of transportation. Moore and his group were visibly inspired by the one in Japan.

"America. Needs. Trains." a hopeful Instagrammer commented.

Another viewer added: "Come on, America. Let's get training."

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