Cambodia scam operation used ChatGPT to build fake lovers, crypto traps, and police scams

OpenAI said some victims were reported to have lost thousands of dollars.

Artificial intelligence may be giving some fraud rings better tools. Investigators say a Cambodia-based group used ChatGPT as part of a wide-ranging scam that included fake romances, sham investments, gambling schemes, and impersonations of law enforcement.

After a tip from WhatsApp, OpenAI said it disrupted the operation, according to The Cryptonomist, which later reported on the scale of the activity. Researchers say it looked less like a one-off phishing effort than an assembly-line fraud model that used generative AI both to deceive targets and to help organize work internally.

What happened?

The Cryptonomist reported that the scammers used ChatGPT to build bogus identities, compose and localize chats for WhatsApp and Telegram, create promotional content for scam platforms, and help produce documents that resembled passports, legal notices, and stock-purchase confirmations.

One reported tactic involved dating-style conversations that built trust over time before victims were pushed toward fake investment opportunities. Investigators said that approach sat within a broader operation spanning four scam categories — investment pitches, romance deception, gambling-related fraud, and bogus law enforcement claims.

Why does it matter?

The case is a reminder that online scams are becoming more polished, more patient, and harder to detect. AI can be used to generate fluid, persuasive, and friendly messages at scale, making it easier for criminals to sustain fake relationships and pressure victims into sending money or sensitive personal information.

OpenAI said some victims reported having lost thousands of dollars, although those amounts could not be independently confirmed.

AI can be used to help utilities balance electricity demand, integrate more renewable energy, and improve grid efficiency. At the same time, the technology can rely on energy-intensive data centers and large volumes of water for cooling. That means AI can support cleaner systems while also putting pressure on infrastructure, raising costs, and creating new risks when it is used for fraud, surveillance, or other potentially harmful purposes.

The fallout here may reach beyond stolen money. According to The Cryptonomist, the fraud network in this case may share characteristics long associated with forced labor inside scam compounds across Southeast Asia.

What's being done?

The outlet reported that OpenAI said it removed the ChatGPT accounts tied to the scheme, shared threat indicators with relevant authorities and industry partners, and worked to stop the actors from regaining access to its services.

Still, removing accounts from one platform may not solve the broader problem. The infrastructure behind these operations — including recruitment pipelines, criminal compounds, and cross-border networks — may continue to operate even after one tool is cut off.

In the wrong hands, AI may make deception far more powerful.

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