DIYer shares money-saving method to make essential household item at home: 'I love this'

Others were excited to give the hack a try.

For those looking for ways to save money, a wealth of zero-waste DIYs are easy ways to do so.

One DIYer shared a brilliant idea on how to save money on hand soap with a DIY shared to the subreddit r/ZeroWaste.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I've been saving soap scraps for a long time and finally melted them all together to make new soap," the thrifty DIYer wrote in the post.

Three photos showcasing exactly how they did it were also posted. They simply melted down the soap scraps, placed them into a mold along with essential oils like lavender and some lemon zest, and were then left with two large soap bars that can be used for months.

Repurchasing hygiene products like soap makes a larger dent in your savings than you might think. A 2022 estimate found that the average American household spends approximately $100 on soap each year. In 2025, combined with the new tariff pricing and a general dip in the economy, the cost of soap is likely to rise.

The post suggests more than just a way to save money; it also highlights why Americans should invest in bar soap over liquid soap. Where bar soap costs less and lasts longer, the environmental impact of liquid soap is far more substantial.

"Liquid soap requires five times more energy to produce, and 20 times more energy to package — not to mention the extra energy that's required to transport it from factory to shop, given its higher weight," an article for the Little Soap Company explained.

One Swiss study further revealed that the carbon footprint of liquid soap is 25% larger than soap in bar form.

After the pandemic, studies revealed that the global soap market is expected to grow to $60.30 billion, suggesting that the environmental impact of production will grow. This means factors like pollution and palm oil depletion will follow suit. All the more reason to get the most out of your bar soap from simple hacks like this.

Sending other used items to organizations that repurpose them is another great way to help your wallet and the environment. Trashie's Take Back Bag allows you to responsibly recycle old clothing while getting rewards in return, and GotSneakers offers compensation for every pair of old shoes you send their way.

Redditors were excited to give the soap hack a try.

"I love this," one wrote.

Others detailed even easier ways they reuse soap.

"I put my scraps in a cotton soap bag," they wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.