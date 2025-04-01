This revolutionary service turns your spring cleaning efforts into rewards from your favorite brands: 'What more could you want?'

"It keeps 90% of clothing out of landfills."

With the dawn of spring, there's never been a better time to take stock of your wardrobe.

That cute little number you wore a couple of times? Not so cute anymore. That pop culture reference on that T-shirt you used to like? Yeah, that's aged like milk.

Instead of tossing unwanted garments away, take a leaf from Paige's (@misspaigelee_) book and turn them into rewards while helping the environment, too.

How does Trashie work?

As Paige explains, there's a service you can use to "make some of my regretful purchases not so regretful for the environment."

Turning unwanted clothes into rewards is a simple three-step process. You just purchase a bag from Trashie for $20, fill the bag with unwanted clothes when it arrives, register with the QR code, and then send it back to the company. After that, you can claim $30 in Trashie rewards to spend on things like clothes or movie tickets.

The Instagramer touts the environmental benefits of the company: "Using this service keeps 90% of clothing out of landfills. What more could you want in a service?"

Why should I use Trashie?

In addition to the rewards, the clip mentions that you'll keep unwanted clothing out of landfills, which are clogged with perfectly usable items. Landfills have a disproportionately negative impact on the environment, from the release of harmful pollution to the loss of natural habitats.

Fast fashion is one of the worst environmental offenders for generating needless waste. According to TheRoundup.org, the world produces 92 million tons of textile waste every year, and 87% of the materials used will end up in landfills. Just 20% of discarded textiles are collected, so using Trashie is an excellent way to improve that alarming statistic.

Are there similar programs to Trashie?

Hydro Flask has a trade-in program that offers cash for old refillable water bottles. Companies like Nikon, lululemon, and even Target have similar trade-in programs that award you store credit if you ship old products to be recycled.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.