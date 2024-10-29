Homeowner stuns internet with photo of amazing tiny home built by hand: 'That's awesome'

A Redditor has made the internet green with envy after sharing a picture of their tiny house alongside a vintage Jeep.

In the comments, they went on to detail that they built the miniature dwelling by hand, and the results look glorious.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The compact property is clad with wood and features a large main entrance area with a small elevated space to the top left and a larger one on the right.

"The original project: tiny house, 1/8 acre land, 50amp hookup, shed for water cistern, grading of hill and a Jeep Liberty, $55,000," they said in response to a question about the cost of the setup.

They further increased the jealousy of readers by detailing that the land and the home had already been paid off, serving as a dagger in the hearts of those who rent or are paying a mortgage — and it means they also get to avoid the perils of dealing with landlords or an HOA.

Living in such a way can not only be beneficial for your wallet thanks to reduced energy costs — with some tiny setups also often utilizing renewable energy, helping to cut bills further — but it's great for the planet, too.

Having a compact space means you have to be economical with the things you own, so buying new things is generally discouraged unless it directly benefits your lifestyle. That means less waste, with many household items that either get old or reach the end of their usefulness ending up at landfill sites, where they will contribute to the production of planet-warming pollution.

Commenters on Reddit were stunned by this aspirational way of living and shared their kind words.

"That's awesome!" one user said. "Love the home and the jeep!"

"Sounds like a dream that's now your reality," another added. "Cool car too. Thank you for sharing."

