Local news reporter reveals whether closing doors in your home can save you money while using air conditioning — and the answer may surprise you

As temperatures continue to rise and summers seem hotter than ever, the great debate rages on whether to close or open doors in your home when you're running central air.

Luckily, Dallas Fort Worth's local news station, WFAA, has the answer to the age-old question.

The scoop

WFAA's reporters sourced information from the U.S. Department of Energy, Texas-based Power Garland and Light, and Phoenix-based Precision Air and Plumbing to conclude that it is better to keep your doors open while running central air conditions.

But why is it better? Central air is designed with supply and return vents that move air around your home efficiently, and closing a door to a room breaks up the carefully designed flow, making it inefficient, forcing your AC to work harder.

Precision Air even told the outlet, "shutting doors is one of the worst things you can do. It's right up there with closing vents and beating your outside unit with a sledgehammer."

They did note that it's slightly different if you have a window unit, in which case it's actually better to keep the door to the room closed, as it can only blow air into a room and not an entire house. Closing the door traps the air and makes it more efficient.

How it's working

Leaving a door open is one of the easiest hacks to save money on energy bills. By helping the system work more efficiently, you save on wear and tear, increasing its lifespan, all of which keep money in your pocket.

Combining the simple hack with other improvements, like keeping AC filters clean and improving insulation, can add up. The Department of Energy reports that sealing air leaks can save 5-30% per year in energy costs.

Upgrading appliances like central air can also save money in the long run. WattBuy is an excellent resource to start. Simply input your zip code, and they recommend an energy plan for your area, including showing how other upgrades like switching to smart light bulbs, smart thermostats, and adding solar panels will improve your savings.

Apart from saving money, using less energy to cool your home also helps the environment. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 60% of American energy comes from dirty fuels like coal and natural gas, with roughly 19% coming from nuclear power and the remaining 21% from renewable sources like wind and solar. Reducing dirty energy usage helps limit pollution and planet-warming gases, which contribute to our changing climate.

What people are saying

Commenters seemed to agree with the open-door method.

"This is actually true and people misunderstand it so much like there's a difference between getting more air in one room by closing vents versus saving energy by having better air circulation due to vents and doors being open," one person commented on the video.

