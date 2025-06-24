  • Home Home

Garden designer warns about common landscaping mistake with troubling side effects: 'Don't do this'

TikTokers were in full agreement in the comment section.

by Joseph Clark
The truth is, it doesn’t take much to do better.

Photo Credit: iStock

A popular TikTok is calling out a surprisingly common landscaping mistake — and it's one that could be quietly damaging trees in neighborhoods across the country.

In the video, the user, Blow Master (@theblowmaster), walks up to a number of trees surrounded by what is known as a mulch volcano — a thick mound of mulch piled high around the base of the trunk.

@theblowmaster #lawncare #lawn #mulch ♬ original sound - Blow Master

To the average homeowner, the extra mulch might look neat or even helpful. But for lawn care experts, it's a red flag. Piling mulch against a tree traps moisture against the bark, leading to rot, disease, and even a slow death for the tree. 

Besides harming trees, over-mulching is a waste of money and effort, especially when there are simpler, low-maintenance options that are actually better for your yard. 

A growing number of homeowners are moving away from overly manicured lawns and toward alternatives like clover, buffalo grass, xeriscaping, or native plant gardens. These swaps don't just cut down on yard work — they reduce water bills, support pollinators, and help build healthier ecosystems close to home.

Even a partial replacement can make a difference. Replacing a corner of your lawn with native flowers, for example, invites bees and butterflies that keep our food supply thriving.

Though the practice is common, the comment section of the video showed that not everyone is okay with the status quo.

"Everyone mulches that way. just look around when you take a drive!" one exasperated user commented on the post. "I have been saying this for months now — reputable companies STILL mulch this way."

"Never had a word for it — thank you!" another said. "The amount of times I've had to remove excess mulch from properties."

The truth is, it doesn't take much to do better. You don't need to overhaul everything. Just stop burying trees alive and start rethinking what a good lawn actually looks like.

Do you think governments should ban the production of gas-powered lawn equipment?

Absolutely 💯

Yes — but not yet 👍

I don't know 🤷

Heck no 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

x