Homeowner sparks fiery discussion after sharing concerns about tech that 'the government is pushing'

"I'm tired of dropping $800 every time we need to refill."

Despite studies showing that heat pumps can dramatically slash utility costs, many homeowners are still questioning the technology.

"I don't understand how a heat pump can be cheaper than a gas furnace," said one Canadian homeowner on Reddit, who quickly sparked a debate. The original poster said they were scheduled to have an Amana S-Series heat pump installed in their Ontario home that usually experiences frigid winters.

"I know the government is pushing [heat pumps] and people say they save money, but how?" they asked, likely referring to the various incentives offered to homeowners looking to upgrade to efficient HVACs.

As the World Economic Forum observed, instead of generating heat by burning fuel, heat pumps transfer thermal energy from the air or the ground into the home. In the summer months, the technology can transfer heat from inside to outside, cooling a property.





"Researchers found heat pumps could cool homes in extreme temperatures and cost $228 less per year than having separate air conditioning and heating systems," the WEF said.

If you want to learn more about how an ultra-efficient heat pump can reduce your energy costs, TCD's HVAC partner Mitsubishi offers helpful information and tools to connect you with verified installers.

A heat pump is much more energy-efficient and doesn't directly rely on expensive and polluting fuels. Oil, gas, or propane can reduce indoor air quality, and the gases they release have been linked to numerous health concerns, as The Woolcock Institute of Medical Research noted.

Meanwhile, burning fuel produces heat-trapping pollution that contributes to rising global temperatures, while fuel extraction and refining cause significant environmental damage.

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Dozens of other homeowners chimed in to explain the nuances of the emerging technology. Although some disagreed about their benefits, many pointed to the various perks of upgrading to a heat pump.

One commenter noted that liquid fuel prices are likely to rise, and pairing solar panels with electric appliances can help homeowners ditch the fuel and take control of their utility costs by generating cheaper electricity and reducing their reliance on the grid.

"Once you start pairing a heat pump with other fully electric options, and [solar power] generation, it becomes a big money saver," they said.

"I'm tired of dropping $800 every time we need to refill," another commenter added, referring to volatile fuel prices that are becoming unsustainable for many homeowners.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Switching to a modern heat pump from an outdated heating and cooling system could cut your energy costs, even in frigid climates like the OP's. If you're ready to upgrade your old HVAC into a highly efficient heat pump, TCD's HVAC partners have you covered.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Palmetto's leasing program offers HVACs for as low as $99 a month and includes free maintenance for 12 years.

While you're checking out their HVAC offers, be sure to install Palmetto's free Home app. You could unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades by completing challenges, such as improving your home's energy efficiency.

Homeowners can often save even more on their electric bills by pairing energy-efficient electric appliances, such as modern heat pumps, with solar panels. EnergySage offers free tools that can help save you up to $10,000 on solar panel installations by finding the best installer and system for your home and budget.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.