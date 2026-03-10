Homeowners dumbstruck after condo board issues $11,000 fine over basic HVAC upgrade: 'I still don't understand how it's legal'

News that a condo board had fined a homeowner a staggering 11,000 Canadian dollars (around $8,000) for installing a heat pump HVAC has sparked anger and disbelief on Reddit.

A Canadian strata, which is similar to a homeowners association, levied a CA$200 ($146) fine against Sina Shakibaei every week for over a year, with the total fine reaching CA$11,600 (over $8,400), according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

The strata alleged that installing the heat pump had violated several of its bylaws, including a prohibition on air-conditioning units.

Sales of heat pumps have increased greatly in recent years, with many experts saying that heat pumps are one of the best ways for homeowners to reduce their energy bills.





Commenters on Reddit were outraged by the massive fine and what many perceived to be overreach by the strata council.

"I still don't understand how it's legal to restrict air-conditioning, even portable units," one Redditor said. "Our summers are getting hotter and elderly renters are being put at risk."

"My elderly mother has been fined by her strata council for using a portable AC unit during heat domes in the past," another chimed in.

As summertime temperatures have soared in recent years, so have home energy bills. The combination has left households struggling to maintain safe, healthy temperatures in their homes.

Thankfully, energy-efficient, electric heat pumps can both heat and cool your home while saving you money on utilities.

As for the Canadian homeowner facing the massive fine for his heat pump, he successfully challenged the punishment before a tribunal. The tribunal ultimately reduced the fine by CA$9,000 (around $6,500), according to the CBC.

