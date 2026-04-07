Tesla owner shares video after discovering her hot-pink vehicle vandalized: 'Completely unprovoked'

"I don't even know when it happened."

One TikTok user encountered the unpleasant side of humanity when a stranger keyed her car, apparently at random.

Los Angeles resident Cece (@justc3c3) drives a hot-pink Tesla to match her pink manicure. Unfortunately, in a video, she showed a new feature that doesn't fit her aesthetic: deep gouges in the passenger door.

#KeyedTesla##UnprovokedVandalism##VinylWrap##SentryModeFail ♬ I Hate People - Full Hand @justc3c3 "Ughhh y'all… discovered my car's passenger side door got KEYED pretty badly 😭 we're talking deep scratches—someone took their time. I don't even know when it happened, but I specifically remember checking out my passenger side door the day before yesterday and it was PERFECT, no marks at all. So this was recent, random, and completely unprovoked. I never park like an asshole… honestly, I barely park myself anymore. I let the car handle it with Full Self-Parking. No parking wars, no blocking spots, no drama—just pure senseless vandalism for zero reason. Thankfully, my wrap protected the actual paint underneath (wrap for the win 🙌), but the wrap itself is trashed now, so the whole door needs redoing: strip the old wrap, inspect/fix anything below, and re-apply a fresh one. Definitely not the easy touch-up I was hoping for 💔 The kicker? My Sentry Mode was turned OFF this one time. I always have it running, but I forgot… massive lesson learned: NEVER turn off Sentry in public parking lots, even for a super quick errand!! I'm really bummed about this. My Tesla was looking so cute, and now these ugly lines are staring me down every time I walk up. It just sucks that people can be so cruel and inhumane to a stranger's property—no provocation, no point. Smh. 😑 But hey, perspective: it's just material stuff. It's replaceable (💸), and she'll be back to glowing soon enough. I already reached out to my wrap people—they'll hit me back on Monday to start the whole process. 🫩 Any Tesla fam out there dealt with random keying on a wrapped car? Did the wrap save your paint like mine? Or has Sentry Mode caught someone for you before? # #Tesla

"Ughhh y'all…," she lamented in the video description. "Discovered my car's passenger side door got KEYED pretty badly. We're talking deep scratches — someone took their time."

According to Cece, the damage had to have been recent.

"I don't even know when it happened, but I specifically remember checking out my passenger side door the day before yesterday, and it was perfect, no marks at all," she said.

She also pointed out that she had done nothing to deserve this treatment; she had always parked politely.

"So this was recent, random, and completely unprovoked," she said. "Just pure senseless vandalism for zero reason."

Luckily, there was a silver lining, or at least a pink one.

"Thankfully, my wrap protected the actual paint underneath (wrap for the win)," she said. "But the wrap itself is trashed now, so the whole door needs redoing: strip the old wrap, inspect/fix anything below, and re-apply a fresh one. Definitely not the easy touch-up I was hoping for."

Cece had a way forward, but that didn't make the experience easy.

"I'm really bummed about this," she said. "My Tesla was looking so cute, and now these ugly lines are staring me down every time I walk up. It just sucks that people can be so cruel and inhumane to a stranger's property. … But hey, perspective: it's just material stuff. It's replaceable, and she'll be back to glowing soon enough."

Sadly, other drivers have reported passers-by lashing out at electric vehicles, especially Teslas. This has kept some drivers from making the switch to an EV, which would otherwise save them a ton of money on fuel and maintenance — and reduce transport-related pollution.

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