Tesla driver frustrated after routine service results in chaos: 'My truck is basically a stainless-steel Tamagotchi with no batteries'

"Every time I bring the truck in for service I come out with something else that's broken or not working."

A Cybertruck owner took their vehicle in for a few quick fixes, but the driver claimed the service led to several other issues the EV didn't have before.

The Tesla driver posted about the chaotic journey on a message board for Cybertruck owners, prompting other drivers to share similar experiences.

Photo Credit: Reddit

What's happening?

The driver said they took their Cybertruck Cyberbeast in for service with three items on the checklist: installing a light-bar, fixing panel gaps, and checking an anti-lock braking system alert. Unfortunately, the driver said the vehicle had more problems at pickup than it did before.

The issues included loose trim under the glove box and a missing tailgate bolt. The odometer had also returned to zero miles. Even more, the driver said that one of the checklist items — the light-bar installation — was not done properly.

"All advice appreciated before I return Monday with coffee, receipts, and the energy of a disappointed parent at a science fair," the driver wrote.

Some commenters shared their own irritating service experiences in response. "Every time I bring the truck in for service I come out with something else that's broken or not working…" one commenter replied.

Why is EV maintenance important?

Tesla has issued numerous recalls for the Cybertruck since the vehicle was introduced. The latest recall required the replacement of an outside panel that posed a risk of detaching.

The Cybertruck, and Tesla as a whole, has seen declining sales in recent months, and reports from drivers like this one may be exceptions to the norm, but they still don't help with instilling confidence, so interested buyers may want to monitor whether the driver follows up to say if they were given a better resolution.

Unfortunately, so far, the updates are not good, though the driver did say they were happy with the "Quicksilver"-style Model Y they were given as a loaner and found that very impressive. They said that Tesla called them to say that the loaner sold and they had to bring it back, and then when they got their original Cybertruck again, the "new main computer lobotomized itself mid-flash, chanting Latin," which was a colorful way of saying it stopped working.

"My truck is basically a stainless-steel Tamagotchi with no batteries, my loaner just rage-quit FSD, and I'm one firmware error away from hosting an exorcism on Instagram Live," they summarized, with at least the ability to retain a sense of humor in the misery.

Car and Driver reported that even though EVs still require routine service, the vehicles require significantly less maintenance than gas cars — which is good news considering EV sales are on the rise. According to Cox Automotive, about 1.3 million EVs were sold in the United States in 2024 — a new record.

The increasing number of EVs on the road is a win for the environment. EVs have a smaller carbon footprint than their gas counterparts, per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. While generating electricity to charge EVs does emit carbon pollution, the cars are still more efficient than the average gas car.

What's being done about EV maintenance?

Despite the complaints, a Consumer Reports survey found that Tesla vehicles had the lowest repair and maintenance costs of any auto brand in 2023. Tesla owners saved nearly $1,000 more over a decade than the second-ranked auto company.

By purchasing an EV, drivers can save hundreds of dollars a year on gas and repairs. An added bonus? EV batteries actually last longer than previously thought, per a new Stanford study.

Right now, the used EV market is thriving thanks to a significant drop in prices. Drivers looking to maximize the resale value of their EVs can use services that monitor battery health for free.

