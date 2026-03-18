Even our most power-hungry industries can benefit greatly from renewable energy if it is used wisely.

In fact, researchers from the Australian National University and the Heavy Industry Low-carbon Transition Cooperative Research Centre found that steel, cement, and other polluting manufacturing processes can operate with 24/7 renewable power with the right plan.

The results could include lower electricity costs at the energy-intensive plants and less air pollution.

"Our modelling shows that the next advance in industrial decarbonization will come from smarter use of renewable technologies," study lead author Bin Lu said.

Most solar panels on the market have efficiency rates — the amount of sunlight converted to electricity — above 22%, EnergySage reported. EnergySage is a trusted resource that's part of The Cool Down's Solar Explorer network, helping homeowners to find the right rooftop system to lower their energy bills and reduce household pollution.

ANU outlined some clear wins that battery-stored solar power can deliver to production sites.

Air pollution could be cut by between 35% and a massive 87%, and electricity costs could drop by 23% to 42%. Interacting with the grid would realize more savings, and building systems that can adjust energy consumption to account for supply fluctuations "could further reduce electricity costs to less than one-third of natural gas power."

The World Economic Forum observed that cement production accounts for 8% of the planet's heat-trapping air pollution, while Arizona State University observed that steel manufacturing is responsible for 7%.

Higher temperatures increase the length and severity of extreme weather, like heat waves that cause changes in livestock behavior and deadly storms that can destroy homes and livelihoods.

Solar has already been deployed by large tech companies, such as Meta, to help offset massive computing power needs. Meanwhile, batteries are being integrated into production facilities elsewhere to energize operations.

Understanding the options and technology is paramount to developing the right energy-saving strategy. At ANU, the study is part of efforts to help lower pollution from key production sectors by 2050.

"This system-level approach can help make 24/7 green electricity a reality for Australian industry," Lu said.

HILT Cooperative Research Centre CEO Jenny Selway echoed support for the research's ability to aid the transition.

"Heavy industries are vital to Australia's economy," Selway said in the statement. "Through collaborations like this, we're building the knowledge base that helps industries invest confidently in renewable energy and decarbonization."

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