This sun-powered car can drive for hundreds of miles on free solar energy — and it’s only going to cost $32,000

Imagine buying a car for under $35,000 and never paying for gas again. Better yet, imagine if the EV you bought only needs to plug in when it runs out of solar power — which, depending on where you live, might be a very long time.

Say hello to the Sion, designed by German automaker Sono. The Sion is priced at just 29,900 euros, or around $32,000. Initial reports had the model coming in at around $25,000, but the final price tag isn’t too much more, and you get a lot of eco-friendly bang for your buck.

For about the same price as a Subaru Ascent, which averages approximately 22.5 miles per gallon, you can get a car with a 190-mile base battery range, plus the ability to go an additional 70 miles per week just on solar energy.

The Sion is covered in wall-to-wall solar cells, allowing it to draw the maximum amount of energy possible from both direct and ambient sunlight. And when it does plug in to charge, the battery can reach up to 80% of its capacity in just 35 minutes, thanks to a rapid charging station.

European customers can already preorder a Sion for as little as a 500 euro down payment. However, similar to some other solar car manufacturers, Sono has run into financial trouble as of late, which has led it to start the #savesion campaign.

As of this writing, the campaign is a little under halfway to its fundraising goal of more than 100 million euros, which the company hopes to meet by the end of February. Customers wishing to support the effort can reserve a Sion (at a discount of about $2,200), increase a reservation deposit they’ve already made, or pay in full for a new model through three payments. If the campaign is successful, the company is hoping to begin production on the Sion in 2024.

