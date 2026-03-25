School district reveals plan to save over $1 million with smart building upgrades

The effort began with a simple change: switching to energy-efficient LED lighting in several school buildings.

School buildings consume significant amounts of energy, powering everything from classroom lighting to heating and cooling large spaces. But one school district in Maine is showing how smart upgrades can dramatically cut those costs.

The scoop

As the Advertiser Democrat reported, Energy Management Consultants estimated in 2023 that a series of efficiency improvements and solar projects would save Maine School Administrative District 17 approximately $1.2 million over 15 years, thanks to reduced electricity consumption across its campuses.

The effort began with a simple change: switching to energy-efficient LED lighting in several school buildings. In the first year, the district saved $83,572, surpassing initial expectations.

Beyond lighting upgrades, SAD 17 also turned to community solar and smarter energy management to further reduce electricity costs.

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Working with the Center for an Ecology-Based Economy, the district now sources 80% of its electricity from community solar farms. The switch has already saved $36,000 since July 2025, with the CEBE expecting those savings to reach roughly $70,000 by the end of June.

One of the most impressive examples is the district's Roberts Farm Classroom building.

Thanks to high-efficiency construction and rooftop solar panels, the building produces more energy than it needs to operate.

"You're actually not paying any electricity at Roberts Farm anymore," said Richy Ainsworth, associate director of the CEBE, per the Advertiser Democrat.

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Projects like this show how cutting energy waste can quickly translate into real financial savings — something that matters for schools and homeowners alike.

For households considering similar upgrades, installing solar panels is one of the most powerful ways to lower energy bills over time.

By generating electricity directly from sunlight, solar panel systems can reduce monthly power costs. You can explore EnergySage's free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes from installers.

Similar solar success stories have been reported elsewhere. For example, a community solar initiative in Ames, Iowa, is helping to generate cleaner electricity while supporting local agriculture by allowing sheep to graze on the land.

How it's helping

For schools, lower energy bills mean more funding can be directed to education rather than utility costs. For homeowners, the same idea applies — efficient lighting, better heating systems, and solar panels can make more money available in your budget to be spent elsewhere or saved.

If you're curious about whether solar could work for your home, EnergySage's free tools can help you quickly estimate costs and compare installers.

With EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations.

EnergySage also offers a helpful state-by-state mapping tool showing the average cost of home solar systems and available incentives, making it easier to find the best deal and take advantage of local programs.

Many homeowners also pair solar with battery storage, which can keep the lights on during outages. In fact, the Babcock Ranch in Florida was built as the first solar-powered town in the United States. Thanks to solar energy and battery storage, residents had access to electricity during a Category 4 hurricane while the grid went down.

Batteries can also help households save even more money by reducing reliance on the grid and storing extra power for later use.

EnergySage's free tools provide information about home battery storage options and installation estimates.

What everyone's saying

"So beautiful!" one user commented. "I hope to come visit."

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