This company will pay you to use its app — see how much you can make

According to the app, the average user saved about $200 a month in 2022 when making more mindful purchasing decisions.

Earning cash by saving the planet? It sounds too good to be true — but Commons lets you do just that. The innovative app pays you actual money for making mindful, eco-positive purchases. Here's how it works.

What is Commons?

Commons is a free app that is essentially a rewards program for sustainable spending and climate-minded actions. The app gives you cash back and other perks for purchasing from vetted brands or taking planet-friendly actions such as thrifting, riding public transit, and supporting farmers markets.

With each purchase, you can earn rewards — or "seeds" — that can be traded in for actual cash or gift cards. Every month, you can earn as much as $30 in cash back just for shopping smart.

"I made $55 in rewards just by using Commons and making sustainable choices," a Commons user wrote in a 5-star review. "Becoming aware of which purchases made a more positive impact on the earth made me feel more empowered. Receiving money back was a bonus!"

You can even redirect your rewards — as much as $60 per month — to fund conservation projects or support charities. Commons also lets you contribute reward dollars to projects to offset unavoidable pollution.

Commons determines a company's eco-minded status — and, therefore, its reward eligibility — based on its global pollution and sustainability practices. Purchase categories eligible for rewards include public transit, farmers markets, camping and outdoor spending, bikes and scooters, plant-based restaurants, electric vehicle charging, composting services, recycling services, climate donations, tailoring, solar panels, smart thermostats, renewable energy, refurbished tech, digital subscriptions, and certain refill, vintage, and thrift stores.

Users can also receive personalized shopping recommendations by answering questions about their spending habits and providing demographic information. Commons also uses a linked credit or debit card to help assess the sustainability of your spending. With this connection, Commons "can analyze and provide insights … [but] cannot access the bank account itself," according to its FAQ.

Why is your purchasing power important?

We all spend money on household essentials — and, at times, not-so-essentials. That's a fact no matter your carbon footprint or other sustainability status. When you do spend, it's important to consider your impact.

Studies estimate that common household spending contributes to more than 60% of the global air pollution that's overheating our planet. Intentionally and strategically using your purchasing power can be a high-impact way to benefit the environment. Choosing planet-friendly options and supporting vetted businesses helps ensure your dollars are directed in ways you can stand behind.

Commons wants you to "buy less, buy better" — and get rewarded for doing so. And while earning cash rewards is a major perk, you're also likely to save money with Commons. According to the app, the average user saved about $200 a month in 2022 when making more mindful purchasing decisions.

Speaking of finances, you may be wondering how Commons makes its money as a free app. Commons says it charges a fee if you buy offsets from its vetted "high-integrity" projects.

How Commons helps the planet

Commons not only makes shopping sustainably easier, but the app also educates users on their climate impact and how to make spending decisions that align with their values. And the app is already having a planet-positive impact. According to a recent Commons impact report, the average user in 2023 reduced their annual carbon pollution by 19%.

"If every American reduced their footprint at the same rate as Commons users, we'd reduce global emissions by 1 billion tons," Commons reported. "That's equivalent to taking 2 million passenger vehicles off the road for a year."

