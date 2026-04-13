Commenters play 'Name that Billionaire' after video emerges of mystery man exiting jaw-dropping yacht

The boat appeared to be the 151-foot Akula, which accommodates 12 guests across five rooms.

TikToker Cavtat Yachts (@cavtat.yachts) spotted the owner of an excessively large boat and shared a short video of him disembarking.

The sighting was made in Croatia, where two men were seen talking on the back of the luxury yacht. Shortly afterward, the apparent owner headed to the pier.

There was ample speculation among users about who the person was, without a conclusive identification.

The boat appeared to be the 151-foot Akula, which accommodates 12 guests across five rooms. Amenities include a pool, a jacuzzi, a gym, jet skis, and seabobs, and it has two tender boats. The vessel is kept in operation by a 10-person crew and costs $315,000 per week to charter.

Besides being tacky displays of exorbitant wealth, extra-large yachts are massive environmental hazards. For example, a yacht owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos emits more pollution than the average American could in 447 years. The lopsided lifestyles introduced by luxury travel apply to private jets as well, especially since they frequently fly without passengers.

These vessels' pollution traps heat in the atmosphere and exacerbates destructive weather events such as floods, droughts, and hurricanes. These natural disasters have incurred huge costs on society at large, accelerating food insecurity and housing crises in the process. Some experts have gone so far as to call the existence of superyachts ecocide.

While governments may be the only ones able to tamp down the destructive habits of the rich, you can do your part by opting for low-impact travel options, getting where you need in style without creating loads of unneeded pollution.

Commenters were annoyed by seeing yet another person abusing their station.

"Billionaires are ruining our societies. We need to tax and regulate," one said.

"Probably has staff on minimum wage," another replied.

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